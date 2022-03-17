Happy Birthday Saina Nehwal: Indian Shuttler’s Achievements Everyone Should be Proud of

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal turns 32 today on March 17, and in an illustrious career for India, the ace badminton player has made the nation proud on multiple occasions. A name that popularised badminton in India and has represented the country on the grandest of stages, Nehwal has played an instrumental role in inspiring thousands of others to take up the sport. On her birthday, we take a look at the distinguished career of Nehwal and her biggest achievements.

Nehwal has so far won 24 international titles that include 10 Superseries titles as well. Nehwal reached the world’s second rank in 2009 and in 2015, Nehwal attained the world’s No.1 ranking in women’s singles, becoming the only female badminton player from India and the second Indian overall, after Prakash Padukone to achieve the glorious feat.

Nehwal has represented India thrice in the Olympics, winning a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics and becoming the first Indian shuttler to win a medal in the Olympics. Nehwal has left her mark everywhere the shuttler has made an appearance. Here are Nehwal’s greatest achievements in her career so far.

2010 Commonwealth Games - Gold medal

In 2009, Nehwal was ranked second in the BWF women’s singles rankings and continuing her dominance, the shuttler became the first Indian woman to win gold in the Commonwealth Games, hosted in New Delhi, 2010. Nehwal faced Malaysia’s Mew Choo Wong in the finals and made an impressive comeback in the clash, winning gold and beating her opponent 19-21, 23-21, 21-13.

2014 China Open - Gold medal

Nehwal did exceptionally well in the 2014 China Open and entered the series after winning gold in the Australia Super Series and Syed Modi International Grand Prix, Nehwal decided to enter the China Open and take on the very best. The Indian shuttler cruised past her opponents and beat Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the finals 21-12, 22-20, to win gold.

2015 BWF World Championships - Silver medal

Continuing her dominance in world badminton, Nehwal created history by becoming the first Indian female shuttler to reach the finals of the BWF World Championships in 2015, clinching the silver medal. Nehwal faced Spain’s Carolina Marin in the finals of the global event, but it was the Spaniard who got the better of Nehwal, winning 21-16, 21-19. Despite the loss, it was a historic moment for India, as Nehwal set the benchmark for India.

2012 London Olympics - Bronze medal

Saina Nehwal’s greatest ever achievement will be winning the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. Nehwal scripted history and made the country proud as the Indian shuttler beat Netherlands’ Yao Jie 21-15, 22-20 to reach the quarterfinals of the women’s singles. The 22-year-old at the time faced China’s top seed Wang Yihan in the semi-finals where she lost 13-21, 13-21, settling for bronze. However, it was a proud moment for Nehwal and the nation.

