HAR vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Bengaluru Bulls will look to extend their five-match winning run when they will be taking on Haryana Steelers in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

With 34 points from nine matches, Bengaluru Bulls currently claim the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings. In their last match, Bengaluru Bulls exhibited a spirited defensive show to outclass Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-37.

Advertisement

Bengaluru Bulls had started the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League on a promising note after winning their first two games. However, back-to-back defeats in the next two matches, halted their progress in the standings. Bengaluru Bulls eventually scripted a remarkable comeback as they managed to remain winless in their last five matches.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have won just three of their eight games in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League so far. Haryana Steelers will be eager to extend their unbeaten streak to three matches when they will face Bengaluru Bulls on Tuesday.

With 21 points from eight matches, Haryana Steelers currently occupy the eighth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of the Tuesday’s PKL match between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls and; here is everything you need to know:

HAR vs BLR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL match.

Advertisement

HAR vs BLR Live Streaming

The PKL match between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs BLR match Details

The HAR vs BLR PKL match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Tuesday, November 1, at 8:30 pm IST.

HAR vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bharat

Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Suggested Playing XI for HAR vs BLR Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Advertisement

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Aman

All-rounders: Nitin Rawal, Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Bharat, K, Prapanjan, Vikash Kandola

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Possible Starting line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Read all the Latest Sports News here