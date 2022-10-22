HAR vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Starting Line-Up

A vigilant Haryana Steelers team will be up against the Gujarat Giants in an enthralling clash in the Pro Kabaddi League season 9. Both teams are currently holding a mid-table position and will be desperate to grab a win when they meet at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Steelers have had difficulties in the raiding department and it is quite evident as they have accumulated just 60 raid points till now. Manjeet Chillar and Meetu are the only two raiders from the side to reach double figures. The side has choked under pressure and will have to improve quickly if they have to reach anywhere near qualification.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants Gujarat Giants showed tremendous raiding prowess in their last match against the U.P Yoddha. Their star raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill pulled out top-drawer performances to take them to a total of 51 points against UP. The Ahmedabad-based franchise’s confidence will be sky-high and will eye another win on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants; here is everything you need to know:

HAR vs GUJ Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League match.

HAR vs GUJ Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs GUJ Match Details

The Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 22, at 9:30 pm IST.

HAR vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manjeet

Vice-Captain: Rakesh

Suggested Playing VII for HAR vs GUJ Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Sourav Gulia, Joginder Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya

All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh

Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, Rakesh

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Mohit, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Joginder Narwal

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Gadai, Sandeep Kandola

