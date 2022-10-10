HAR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 12, Pro Kabbadi League

Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns in the 12th match of the ongoing Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 11.

Haryana Steelers come into this match after registering a comprehensive 41-33 win against Bengal Warriors. Raider Manjeet played a key role in Haryana Steelers’ victory as he collected 19 points. Haryana Steelers will be aiming to maintain their winning ways when they take on Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday.

Tamil Thalaivas eked out a draw in their last match. They will be keen to register their first win of the season against Haryana Steelers. The likes of Ajinkya Pawar and Narender Hoshiyar will have to be at the top of their game if Tamil Thalaivas are to win on Tuesday.

Ahead of the 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will be played on October 11, Tuesday.

Where will the 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas?

The 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas?

The 12th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

HAR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pawan Sherawat

Vice-Captain: Rakesh Narwal

Suggested Dream 11 team for HAR vs TAM Dream11:

DEF: Ankit, Mohit, Sagar

ALL: Nitin Rawal

RAI: Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Rakesh Narwal

HAR vs TAM Predicted Line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Playing Line-up: Ankit, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Lovepreet Singh, Nitin Rawal

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Playing Line-up: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Abhimanyu Kaushik, Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender Hoshiyar

