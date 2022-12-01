Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9

Sparks will fly when Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors square off in Match 114 of the Pro Kabbadi League on December 2. Both the teams are jostling for supremacy in the middle of the points table. But while Bengal Warriors has lost its last two matches, Haryana Steelers is on a two-match winning streak. Haryana Steelers played like a unit in their last match and the likes of Nitin Rawal and Manjeet are in tremendous form. They would want to maintain their winning ways and end their campaign on a high. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors lost their last game against U.P. Yoddhas narrowly and only captain Maninder Singh looked in a good rhythm. Maninder Singh would hope that his teammates step up against Haryana Steelers.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors will be played on December 2, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Jaideep Dahiya, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, Meetu Mahender

Bengal Warriors Probable Starting 7: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Girish Maruti, Deepak Hooda, Ashish Sangwan, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav

