Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table. The men from Haryana have succumbed to quite a few losses already. They would be looking to put the 41-28 trashing at the hand of Pune behind them as they prepare for the encounter against Delhi.

Delhi have had their own set of problems with huge losses against Jaipur Pink Panthers and the UP Yodhas in recent times, putting a huge dent in their hopes for qualification. Whilst Dabang Delhi won the last edition of the Pro Kabbadi League, they have struggled to get going this time around. They would be looking to change this narrative against Haryana.

With a mixed bag of performances for both teams in the 2022-23 campaign, this match would help secure some crucial points for either side. Kabaddi is a game of momentum and a single victory could spark an impressive run, something that is sorely needed for Haryana and Delhi at this stage.

Advertisement

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match?

Advertisement

The Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Possible line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Meetu, Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, K. Prapanjan

Advertisement

Dabang Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up: Vijay Malik, Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar, Deepak

Read all the Latest Sports News here