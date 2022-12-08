Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming PKL 2022-23: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Telugu Titans have had a forgettable campaign so far. The team from Telugu currently sit at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi League table and have managed to secure only 15 points after having played 21 games this season.

Their last victory was against U Mumba on 19th November. They have lost five games in a row since that time and would be hoping to put a full stop to this dismal run against the Haryana Steelers.

Haryana are eighth in the PKL table at the moment. They lost to the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last fixtures and would be hoping to turn things around against the Titans. The last fixture between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers resulted in a resounding 43-24 win for Haryana.

The odds are slightly tilted in favour of the Steelers but the PKL has witnessed several upsets this season. Hence only time will tell who will emerge victorious in this battle.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will take place on December 8, Thursday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Possible line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Rakesh Narwal, Manish Gulia, Mohit, Monu Hooda, Jaideep, Meetu

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Prince D, Ankit, K Hanumanthu, Nitin Panwar.

