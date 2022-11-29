Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage

U Mumba clinched a much-needed 49-41 victory over Bengal Warriors in their last Pro Kabaddi League fixture and ended a hapless three-match losing streak. The winners of the 2015 edition will now aim to carry forward the momentum as they are set to resume their Pro Kabaddi League campaign on Tuesday. In their next game, U Mumba will be up against a depleted Haryana Steelers side. The match between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

After securing nine wins from 17 games, U Mumba currently find themselves in the seventh position on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will have similar ambitions when they will be in action on Tuesday. After securing a comfortable 33-23 win in their last match, Haryana Steelers will look to get the better of U Mumba and keep up the spirits.

Haryana Steelers, with 41 points under their belt, are now placed in 10th spot in the PKL standings.

Ahead of Tuesday’s PKL match between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba; here is all you need to know:

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba will take place on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba be played?

The match between Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba begin?

The match between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba match?

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba match?

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba possible starting lineup:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitin Rawal

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

