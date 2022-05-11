Haryana Will Aim for No. 1 Position in Khelo India Youth Games 2021: CM Manohar Lal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the countdown for Khelo India Youth Games-2021 has begun and only 25 days, that is 600 hours are left for this grand sports festival to start.

To ensure maximum participation of spectators including sportspersons in Khelo India Youth Games-2021 and to create awareness about this grand event especially in the National Capital Region, Promotional Event of the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 was organized in Gurugram.

Today’s programme aims to give a message to everyone that they have to come in huge numbers to not only witness this spectacular event but also to boost the morale of the players participating in these games, said Sh. Manohar Lal while addressing the gathering at the promotional event.

He expressed the desire that the players of Haryana should bring the state on the first position just like they have kept Haryana in the forefront by winning the maximum number of medals in the Olympics and other international competitions.

Several dignitaries including Cabinet Minister, Sh. Banwari Lal, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, S. Sandeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Sh. Nishant Yadav, officers of Sports and Youth Affairs Department and sportspersons also attended the event.

The Chief Minister said that people from all over the country would come for these games, therefore in a way the spectators would witness an image of ‘Mini India’.

More than 8500 athletes will participate in the Games. Apart from this, lakhs of spectators will also be a part of these games. The events will not only be held in Panchkula but also in Chandigarh, Ambala, Shahabad and Delhi, said Sh. Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that spectators should come in large numbers to boost the morale of players; especially the students should come and watch these sports in large numbers.

The Chief Minister while thanking Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi for giving Haryana this golden opportunity to host the Games said that perhaps this is the first time that Haryana has got such a big opportunity. We will play a role of great host in these games. I wish that Haryanvi players will win maximum number of medals in Khelo India Youth Games-2021 and take the state to number one position.

The Chief Minister said that Sports is an integral part of the state’s culture as Haryana’s soil has a special connection with the farmers and the budding sports talent.

“As Haryana is famous for ‘Doodh Dahi Ka Khana’, the State Government has increased the diet money from Rs 250 to Rs 400 per day as good diet and strong physique is very important for any athlete to give his best. We have prepared the best sports infrastructure for the players to practice their game type. Last year an amount of Rs. 526 crore had been spent on sports infrastructure. We have to develop Haryana into a modern Sports Hub," said Sh. Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that the sports persons of Haryana have outshined in Olympics, Paralympics and Asian Games.

“We are proud that Haryana is at the helm in sports. People of the country and the world have desired to study how Haryana has won so many medals in international sports," said Sh. Manohar Lal.

He said that a delegation from Gujarat stayed in Haryana for 15 days to study the sports policy of Haryana. Besides this, people of other states also inquire about the Sports Policy of Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana is the first state in the country, which gives maximum cash prize money to medal-winning sportspersons.

In direct recruitment, a provision of reservation under sports quota has also been made for sportspersons for class A, B, C and D posts. Around 550 new posts have been created in the sports department. Apart from this, 156 players have been given government jobs, informed Sh. Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that players should focus on how to encourage sports among the employees in their departments. Promoting sports spirit among the employees certainly helps in improving employees’ ability to work in a better way.

Notably, on May 7, 2022 the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games - 2021 was launched in a grand ceremony at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula. The Mascot, Logo, Jersey, and Theme Song of Khelo India Youth Games were also launched during this event. The Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal attended the launching ceremony as the Chief Guest. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sh. Anurag Singh Thakur attended as a special guest.

The ‘Khelo India Youth Games-2021’, is being jointly organized by the State Government and Sports Authority of India (SAI), Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports from June 4 to June 13, 2022. As many as 25 sports events will be organized in this grand event, including five traditional games like Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Malkhamb and Yogasana. These sports events will be organized at five venues namely Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh and Delhi. Over 8,000 athletes will participate in these games. Besides this, lakhs of spectators will witness this gala sports festival.

