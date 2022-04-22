Haryana's Shiva Narwal Sweeps Men's 10m Air Pistol T3 Trials

Haryana’s Shiva Narwal recorded a treble in the men’s 10m air pistol event, winning the senior, junior and youth categories in the National Selection Trial 3 and 4 here on Thursday.

Narwal first won the youth competition, beating Rajasthan’s Sandeep Bishnoi 16-12 in the gold medal match, before defeating the same opponent again in the junior final, this time by an even wider 16-10 margin at the Karni Singh Shooting Range here.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Varun Tomar of Uttar Pradesh won bronze in the youth category while Samrat Rana was third in the junior event.

The icing on the cake for Narwal was the senior T3 competition, where he again made the gold medal match. His rival this time was state-mate Naveen and Narwal won 16-12 to land the unique treble.

Army man Bishal Shrestha came third.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.