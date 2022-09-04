'He Can Win The Tournament'-Coco Gauff Claims Nick Kyrgios Can Win US Open 2022

Coco Gauff has claimed that Nick Kyrgios can win the US Open this year as he has the ability to do it. She also mentioned that she roots for the Australian to win all the time irrespective of the opponent he is facing.

“If he keeps it up, I think he can go far," the 18-year-old said. “He can win the tournament. We all know he has the ability to. He was close at Wimbledon."

“I always, always root for him, no matter who he’s playing, to be honest."

Kyrgios, has been very impressive the whole year as he made his way to the Wimbledon final, and has now booked his spot in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, where he will face current World No.1 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday (September 4).

While Gauff agreed that facing Medvedev won’t be easy but she believes that Kyrgios has the ability to pull it off and cruise to the next round. She also opened up on on her friendship with the Australian. Though she mentioned that she doesn’t agree with some of the things that the Australian does, but she said he has always been nice to her and she could never dislike him.

“I know there’s things on the court that he does that people don’t agree with. I probably don’t agree with some things," Gauff said. “But it’s just things like [hitting with a young kid] that stands out for me. That’s why I feel like I can never dislike him because constantly when I see him around, he’s always saying hello.

“It’s just moments like that people don’t really see about him. So I think people paint him as a bad guy. I feel around the grounds, at least my experience of him, he’s not."

“Overall, I think he’s a nice person. At least he’s always been to me. I remember I first hit with him, he probably doesn’t remember this, I was 13 years old at Miami Open. He finished his practice, hit with me for, like, 30 minutes.

“It’s just things like that stands out for me. That’s why I feel like I can never dislike him."

Coco Gauff earlier defeated fellow American Madison Keys to win 6-2, 6-3 on Friday and reach the US Open fourth round for the first time.

The 18-year-old Gauff, fan of ‘Greatest of All Times’ Serena Williams will now face Zhang Shui on Sunday (September 4).

