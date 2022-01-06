'He Made His Own Decision': Rafael Nadal on Novak Djokovic Mess Before Australian Open

Rafael Nadal “in some way" felt sorry for Novak Djokovic but also felt that the conditions for participation in the Australian Open were clear and the world No.1 made his own choice. Djokovic face deportation from Australia at the moment and his legal case against it was to be heard by the court at 10:30am IST. Djokovic was given a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccine to play in the Australian Open but his visa was cancelled after his arrival in Melbourne.

According to the rule, all participants at the Australian Open must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, which is granted only after assessment by two panels of independent experts. Djokovic said he had received a medical exemption but upon reaching Melbourne, Australian border officials questioned the sports star and revoked his visa citing a failure to “provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements".

Djokovic was held at the airport overnight and eventually moved to an undisclosed government facility pending deportation.

After his 6-2, 7-5 win over qualifier Ricardas Berankis in the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set tournament, Nadal was asked about whether he feels sorry for Djokovic.

Nadal responded in affirmative but also said, “Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he made his own decision."

He added, “I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He went through another - he made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences."

Nadal opined that the situation was not good for anyone but the rules were clear and that the anger over the exemption from Australian public was also understandable.

“Seems some rough situation. But at the end of the day the only thing that I can say is we have been going through very challenging times and a lot of families have been suffering a lot during the last two years with all the pandemic.

“I mean, it’s normal that the people here in Australia get very frustrated with the case because they have been going through a lot of very hard lockdowns, and a lot of people were not able to come back home.

“From my point of view, that’s the only thing I can say is I believe what the people who know about medicine say, and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine. That’s my point of view."

Nadal stated that he caught coronavirus but since he is double vaccinated, he had no trouble coming to Australia and playing here.

“The rest of the things, I don’t want to have or to give you an opinion that I don’t have the whole information. The only clear thing for me is if you are vaccinated, you can play the Australian Open and everywhere, and the world in my opinion has been suffering enough to not follow the rules."

When asked if he would encourage Djokovic to get vaccinated, he said he everyone would do whatever he or she feels is good for them. “But there are rules, and if you don’t want to get the vaccine, then you can have some troubles. That’s the thing.

“Of course after a lot of people had been dying for two years, my feeling is the vaccine is the only way to stop this pandemic. That’s what the people who understand about this say, and I am no one to create a different opinion."

