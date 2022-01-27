He Played a Key Role in Successes of Indian Hockey: PM Modi Condoles Demise of Legendary Charanjit Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to hockey legend Charanjit Singh, who passed away in his hometown of Una, Himachal Pradesh. The captain of India’s 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team, Charanjit Singh, breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest that followed prolonged age-related illnesses.

The former mid-fielder was 90 and would have turned a year older next month. He is survived by two sons and one daughter.

“Saddened by the passing away of noted Hockey player, Shri Charanjit Singh. He played a key role in the successes of the Indian Hockey Team, most notably in the Rome and Tokyo Olympics in the 1960s. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Charanjit, a Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee, suffered a stroke five years back and was paralysed since then.

“Dad was paralysed after suffering a stroke five years back. He used to walk with a stick but since the last couple of months, his health deteriorated and this morning he left us," his younger son V P Singh told PTI.

Besides captaining the Olympic gold-winning team in 1964, he was also a part of the silver-winning side in the 1960 edition of the Games. He was also a part of the 1962 Asian Games silver-winning team.

Singh’s younger son was beside him when he breathed his last while his only daughter is married and based in New Delhi. Charanjit Singh’s elder son is a doctor in Canada.

The hockey legend’s last rites were performed on Thursday evening in Una after his daughter reached there.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur too echoed similar sentiments and said Charanjit’s achievements were inspiration for generations of hockey players in the country.

“The demise of former Indian hockey player and captain Shri Charanjit Singh ji, born in Una, Devbhoomi Himachal, is sad. Your death is a great loss to the sports world," Thakur wrote on his twitter page.

Hockey India condoled the death of Charanjit, saying that the country has lost a legend of the sport.

>(With PTI Inputs)

