'He Will Definitely Go for It': Max Verstappen's Father on His Ambition Ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

The Formula One season is coming to an end with an exhilarating finale on the cards. The two best drivers in motor racing, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, after an exciting but gruelling 22 rounds in the season are coming face to face, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Sunday. The encounter in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which Hamilton won with Verstappen in second, puts things in perspective before the finale.

Before the ride down the Jeddah Corniche, Verstappen had a slim advantage over Hamilton due to his wins at the Sao Paolo and Qatar but the momentum is now back in favour of Hamilton.

The incredible title race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will be decided in a thrilling winner-takes-all battle on Sunday. If both the drivers finish on the same points or fail to score at all the race down the Yas Marina, Verstappen would win his first title because he has won more races this season.

Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, a motor legend himself, reckons that his son will do everything to ensure he is crowned world champion. Jos addressed fears that the 24-year-old would ram Hamilton off the road to guarantee a victory, in a conversation with Daily Mail. “I don’t think that will happen," said the 49-year-old.

He added, “Max absolutely wants to win. He will definitely go for it. He will clearly try to beat him. He will do everything to get the win, that’s for sure. It will be exciting."

Verstappen led the standings after 14 of the season’s 21 events, but a 21-point lead has been whittled down to zero in the three weeks since November 14, due to Hamilton’s hat-trick of grand prix victories. For the British, a record-breaking eighth world crown is on the line. Furthermore, he will turn 37 in January, and the upcoming rule changes could cast a shadow on his future.

For motorsports fans, this is the best way a season could end after years of often boring finales.

