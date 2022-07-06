The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it will include the name of Tejaswin Shankar, a high jumper, in the list of players who are part of the Indian contingent for the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Justice Yashwant Varma, who was hearing a petition by the sportsman against his exclusion from the selected players for the sporting event, directed the AFI to forthwith transmit his name to the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) for further action.

The AFI lawyer informed the court that there was a vacancy as one of the athletes, who was part of the Indian contingent for the relay event, was disqualified and therefore the petitioner’s name shall now be forwarded in his place. The Commonwealth Games (CWG) is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Advertisement

Mr (Hrishikesh) Baruah, learned counsel appearing for AFI, has, on instructions, apprised the court that A Rajiv, an athlete who was part of the four by four hundred relay team, has come to be disqualified in trials which were held," the court recorded in the order. “He accordingly submits that in view of the resultant vacancy which has occurred, the petitioner’s name shall be included and forwarded forthwith amongst the list of athletes part of the Indian contingent for the upcoming CWG, it said. Let AFI consequently transmit all particulars to IOA which may take further consequent steps, it said.

The court further said that it would keep the petition pending to examine the issues raised in it so that this national embarrassment does not happen again. Having heard the counsel for parties at some length and taking into account the material which have been placed for the perusal of the court, this court finds that issues which arise merit further consideration, the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on August 25.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, said that since the team leaves for the event on Thursday, all necessary formalities with respect to the petitioner’s inclusion should be completed during the day. The petitioner had moved the high court last month against his exclusion.

Advertisement

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sankarnarayanan had earlier submitted that the petitioner was wrongly excluded despite being the national high jump record holder (2.29m) and being the only Indian to have met the AFI qualification standard and won a gold medal at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Track and Field Outdoor Championship 2022 in Eugene, Oregon in the US. It was also submitted that the petitioner had sought exemption from interstate championships as they clashed with the NCAA championship and had informed the chief national coach through a message on WhatsApp.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.