Hima Das Says 'Giving Up on Home-cooked Food' is Most Challenging Thing About Being an Athlete

Hima Das in a recent interview revealed that ‘giving up on home-cooked food’ and missing her mother are some of the things that she misses now as an athlete.

Hima, who is the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the AAF World U20 Championships back in 2018, also revealed how her team and coaches take care of all her ‘diet and fitness’.

“Here, at the Trivandrum facility all these things are taken care of by a team. So, our coach plans everything out well in advance with the coaches and support staff. Then basis changing body requirements, diet and wellness plans are reviewed and changes made. Nowadays, everything is very scientific and processes are almost the same across the world. It is how well you absorb them and use them to improve upon your skill that separates the best from the rest," Hima Das was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Injury at the 60th National Senior Inter-State Athletics Championships meant she did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and then had to cover from Covid-19. She finally is fit and ready.

When asked to reflect on her journey so far, she said: “Well, I have enjoyed every bit of it. I could never dream of the things that happened to me after that gold medal. But now, I crave for more. I have always felt that when once we start believing in ourselves, there is nothing that can stop us. This is one of the reasons that I partnered up with Levi’s, as they saw how ‘I Shaped My World’ and that is something I want the younger generation to be inspired by."

As for ways to deal with the constant pressure, it’s effects on mental health and how she deals with it, Hima Das said a ‘friendly atmosphere’ always helps.

“Well, we have a very friendly atmosphere where we train to begin with so that keeps us all cheery. Apart from that, we do meditation, play other sport and many other such things that help us keep focused and energetic at the same time," she said.

