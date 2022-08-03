IND vs CAN Women's Hockey CWG 2022 Live Score and Updates: India and Canada Level After Third Quarter

Goal disallowed.
Salima Tete dances down the goal line before setting up Neha, in front of a gaping goal, who tucks the ball in without an issue.
But, the goal is disallowed after a review from the referee goes Canada’s way.
Chance for Canada.
The North American get a chance through a lucky strike, but the shot from the Canadian forward goes well over the bar.
The final quarter starts with India making an attacking run that is thwarted in the goal zone by the Canadian back line.
The third quarter ends with both teams on 2 goals each.
The final quarter will be crucial for the CWG campaign of the respective teams.
Penalty corner for Canada as they try to emulate their second goal of the game.
But, the Indian defence holds steady to keep the scoreboard from ticking.
All level in the game to decide the fate of Group A.
Things seem much more balanced after Canada’s equaliser.
The team that bags the next goal will surely fancy their chances to take the win in this game.
GOAL! Canada!
Canada convert their penalty corner to level the game with a well-worked routine.
The shot from the left side of the post hits the Indian keeper on its way in.
A penalty corner for Canada as the North American women seek to go level.
Canada hold on to the ball patiently as they look for an opening in the Indian back line to capitalise on, but, India retain their shape and see off the build-up without much hassle.
Canada have come into the game after conceding early goals as they seem much more comfortable on the ball as compared to their first and second-quarter performances.
Canada get the third quarter underway as the teams switch sides after the break.
India head into the break with a goal to the good after a quarter that saw goal apiece from both sides.
Canada work the ball around well as they carve up some space for a shot.
A well-hit shot from distance but not enough to trouble the Indian keeper guarding the goal.
India try to hit on the break as they turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye.
The move is ultimately thwarted by a united effort from the Canadian back line.
GOAL for Canada!
The North Americans have pulled one back as they find a way past the India keeper from a penalty corner.
Seven minutes to go in the second quarter.
GOAL!
Navneet scores.
Indian work the ball into the goal zone as they find an opening near the right side post. The ball is pulled back into the track of Navneet who makes no mistake netting the ball into an open net.
India working hard to shut down Canadian moves in their own half as the North American women manage to get the ball away from the danger zone.
Canada seem like coming into the game in the second 15 minutes of the game as they manage to link up a couple of passes to move the ball into the Indian defensive zone before possession changes hands.
The Indian Women’s hockey team will play their fourth group match at the Birmingham commonwealth games on Wednesday, the third of August.
After kicking off the opening match against Ghana with a resounding 5-goal victory, the Indian women beat the team of Welsh women by 3 goals to 1.
But, their winning streak was cut short as they went down to the English team as they went down 1-3.
India are third in the group A rankings with 2 wins and 1 loss in 3 games and will look to close out their group campaign with a win over Canada, who lie second in the table.
The two teams are level on 6 points each, but, the North American nation is ahead by virtue of goal difference.
The top two teams in each group will earn a place in the semi-final of the CWG 2022, while the two third-placed teams in each Group will play out a fifth-place clash.
India went into their previous encounter against England having beaten Ghana and Wales. But the English women proved too much to handle for the Indian women’s outfit as they were put under pressure by the host nation right from the get-go.
The English team opened the scoring after just three minutes of play as Gisele Ansley put her team ahead.
The Indian team were let down by poor finishing as the attacking unit were not at their sharpest on the day. Vandhana Kataria’s lone strike saved India from further embarrassment as she found the net in the closing second of the game.
The Indian team lacked a certain sense of coordination between the midfield and attacking players which turned out to be costly as the English dominated the central region of the pitch.
India will look to have a better run out against Canada in order to clinch the second position in the group standings and seal their route to the semi-final.
The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST at the University of Birmingham hockey and squash centre.
The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony network and on the Sony LIV application.
