IND vs CAN Women's Hockey CWG 2022 Live Score and Updates: India and Canada Level After Third Quarter

The Indian Women’s hockey team will play their fourth group match at the Birmingham commonwealth games on Wednesday, the third of August.

After kicking off the opening match against Ghana with a resounding 5-goal victory, the Indian women beat the team of Welsh women by 3 goals to 1.

But, their winning streak was cut short as they went down to the English team as they went down 1-3.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

India are third in the group A rankings with 2 wins and 1 loss in 3 games and will look to close out their group campaign with a win over Canada, who lie second in the table.

The two teams are level on 6 points each, but, the North American nation is ahead by virtue of goal difference.

The top two teams in each group will earn a place in the semi-final of the CWG 2022, while the two third-placed teams in each Group will play out a fifth-place clash.

India went into their previous encounter against England having beaten Ghana and Wales. But the English women proved too much to handle for the Indian women’s outfit as they were put under pressure by the host nation right from the get-go.

The English team opened the scoring after just three minutes of play as Gisele Ansley put her team ahead.

The Indian team were let down by poor finishing as the attacking unit were not at their sharpest on the day. Vandhana Kataria’s lone strike saved India from further embarrassment as she found the net in the closing second of the game.

The Indian team lacked a certain sense of coordination between the midfield and attacking players which turned out to be costly as the English dominated the central region of the pitch.

India will look to have a better run out against Canada in order to clinch the second position in the group standings and seal their route to the semi-final.

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST at the University of Birmingham hockey and squash centre.

The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony network and on the Sony LIV application.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here