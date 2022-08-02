India vs England Live Score Women's Hockey CWG 2022 Latest Updates: ENG 2-0 Ahead as IND Under Pressure

Not an ideal quarter for India as they lacked the killer instinct to get the job done and England took advantage to stun India with another goal. There will be immense pressure on Savita and Co. to bounce back in the last quarter.
WHAT A Goal! Great teamwork from England as Hannah Martin provided a perfect assist to Tess Howard who deflected the ball and guide it into the goal. It was a trademark poacher’s goal. The pressure is mounting on India now. IND 0-2 ENG
The Indian players are feeling the pressure after halftime. They have to work on their final shot which has not been at the mark so far. While England are also looking to extend their lead as India primarily focused on their attacking department.
The halftime whistle is blown by the referee. India dominated the second quarter completely but they failed to find the net. England goalkeeper has been the difference maker so far. A confident body language and aggression were visible in India’s game but they need to convert penalty corners into goal. IND 0-1 ENG
Madeleine Hinch has been undisputable so far in the goal. She is the wall which Indian players are struggling to break. Meanwhile, the second quarter belongs to India so far but they need to get a goal here. IND 0-1 ENG
India’s number 4 takes an early shot at the start of Quarter 2. She has been a workhorse so far in all three departments. While India are looking more aggressive in the second quarter. IND 0-1 ENG
Despite conceding an early goal in quarter 1, India looked rock solid in defence. The midfield looked a bit rusty as England players move the ball quite freely which put pressure on the defenders to be on their toes the entire time. IND 0-1 ENG
England are dominating the possession here and they are constantly putting pressure on India with back to back attempts from close range. India are defending well but the midfield looked clueless so far. IND 0-1 ENG
GOAL! An early goal for England as Giselle Ansley didn’t waste an opportunity to put her team ahead. England started strong with some quick moves and they are dominating the possession which put pressure on India. IND 0-1 ENG
Match Begins. Both teams look to take early lead in this high-octane clash. It is expected to a tight match as India will look to move up on the points table.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India Women vs England Women Hockey Pool A CWG 2022 match from Birmingham.
India vs England Women’s Hockey Live Score CWG 2022: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs England Women Hockey Pool A match from Birmingham. The Indian women’s hockey team started the campaign on a flying note with back-to-back wins in their first two matches. They beat Ghana in their opening match 5-0 and followed it up with a 3-1 hard-fought win over Wales.
Savita and Co. will face a tough challenge against hosts England on Tuesday. It will be an uphill task for the women’s team to continue their winning momentum. England are currently at the top of Pool A points table with a better goal difference and India will look to move up in the table and strengthen their position in the group.
The Indians would take a lot of heart from the fact that they held England to a 1-1 draw in the recently-held World Cup, jointly hosted by Spain and Netherlands.
“England are a good team and they have the home advantage as well in Birmingham. It will be a challenging match for us, but we have also been in good form after our first two wins,” skipper Savita said.
“We have played England a few times in the recent past, so both teams know each other quite well. They have won a couple of big matches against us as well, so they’re a strong team, but we have done our homework and it will be all about getting the basics right on the day.
“It is a crucial game in the competition and we are focused on our targets,” she added.
Even though Gurjit scored from a few penalty corners in the competition, the conversion rate remains a big concern for India’s chief coach Janneke Schopman.
The forward line too needs to put its best forward if India desire to upstage England. Vandana Katariya has been the star performer for India in the strike force, scoring two poaching goals against Wales but she needs more support from the likes of Lalremsiami and Sharmila Devi.
The team also needs to work on its link-up play between the midfield and forwardline to create more chances from open play.
A win on Tuesday will guarantee India a place in the semifinals of the competition. The Indians will round off their pool engagements against Canada on Wednesday.
