Hockey World Cup 2023: Preparations in Full Swing With Special Dishes in Hotel and Beefed Up Security

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar is all geared up for Hockey World Cup which will host 16 teams from across the world. For the comfort of all the teams, exquisite arrangements have been made for the accommodation of players in nine hotels. The security arrangement in various hotels have been reviewed by the DCP and has ensured for 24-hour safety.

As the Hockey World Cup will kick start from January 13, therefore all the teams will reach Bhubaneswar by 5th January. On arrival, the players will be escorted from the airport to the hotel under tight security. According to the available information, the teams of Spain, Netherlands and Argentina will stay at the Mayfair Hotel. Germany in Hotel Trident, France at hotel Taj Vivanta, South Africa at Swosti Grand and Chile and Japan at hotel HHI. On the other hand, England and New Zealand will reside in hotel Lemon Tree, while Belgium and Australia will get Sandy Tower. Similarly, Malaysia and Korea teams will stay in Swosti Premium.

ALSO READ | Year Ender 2022: Lionel Messi Completes Final Jigsaw of an Illustrious Career to Etch His Name as GOAT

Advertisement

The hotels will be under tight security wherein no outsider will be allowed. Apart from this, the hotels have also arranged a special restaurant, swimming pool, salon and gym for the players. It is also to be noted that separate lift will be arranged for the players. The foreign players will even have their own food menu along with some authentic dishes prepared by the hotel.

One of the hotel members said, “We had previously organized all this for hockey team in 2018. But this year elaborate arrangements have been made for players and international guests. We will also prepare special dish according to their choice."

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr for More Than 200 Million Euros

On the other hand, Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh has reviewed security arrangements in various hotels where the players will stay. All the hotel will be under the security surveillance of Commissionerate Police. 18 platoons of police force will be deployed under an Additional DCP for the security of players & International guests.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh said, " We are in touch with intelligence and other wings. we are getting all information about the foreigners who are coming in city. All the steps are being taken for the smooth conduct of Hockey World cup and the security of players & international guests"

Read all the Latest Sports News here