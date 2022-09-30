'Hope to Make it to India Soon', Roger Federer Responds to Virat Kohli's Message of Adoration

International tennis icon Roger Federer stirred a whole lot of emotions and reactions from fans across the world with his retirement announcement and his swansong tournament in a professional capacity at the Laver Cup.

The Swiss maestro has garnered the support of millions around the world through his elegance and grace and Indian cricketing hero Virat Kohli is no exception.

Kohli sent Federer a video message enumerating the qualities of the 20-time Grand Slam champion that the cricketer admires, recollecting fond memories and above all congratulating and thanking the genius tennis player on his long and illustrious career.

And the man from Basel sent a note of gratitude to Kohli also mentioning that he hopes to visit India in the near future.

“Thanks @virat.kohli I hope to make it to India soon", Federer’s reply to Kohli’s message to him read.

Kholi, in his message to the tennis great, said, “It is a great honour for me to be able to send this video to you congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories."

“I personally had the chance to meet you at the Australian Open in 2018, and it is something that I will never forget in my life."

“One thing that stood out for me when watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I have never seen for any other individual athlete ever.

That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in any way," the batsman continued.

“That is something that can’t be created or generated. You had that special ability. It was very evident when we watched you play. And the aura you brought on the court is unmatchable."

“Sure next phase you will have as much fun as you did on the court," said the man from New Delhi.

The former India captain signed off as he wished the best to Federer’s kin in a heartfelt note to the legend.

