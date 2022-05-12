Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch NBA Playoffs 2022 Coverage in India

The Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns in a must-win encounter of the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns were stunning in Game 5 and managed to humble Dallas 110-80. They now lead the series 3-2. The next match in the series will be played at 7 am IST on Friday, May 13. The venue will be the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

This has been a tightly contested series with both teams exchanging leads. Though the Phoenix Suns currently lead the round, you can never count Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks out.

Mavericks really need to pull themselves up after the rout they suffered in Game 5. The Suns were dominant with good contribution from the bench. Devin Booker led the scoring for the Phoenix Suns with 28 points. He was ably supported by Deandre Ayton with 20. It was a rare off day for star guard Chris Paul who scored just 7 points but he did contribute with 10 assists.

For the Mavericks, it was only Luka Doncic (28 points) and Jalen Brunson (21 points) who showed some resistance. The team will now have to gear up for Game 6 if they want to take this series to seven games.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game 5 of the best-of-seven series between

What date NBA Playoffs 2022 match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played?

The match between Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will take place on May 12, 2022.

Where will the NBA Playoffs 2022 match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played?

The match between Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will be held at Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ.

What time will the NBA Playoffs 2022 match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) begin?

The match between Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will start at 7:00 AM IST on May 12, 2022.

Which TV channels will broadcast match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX)?

The match between Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

The match between Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) Possible Teams

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Line-up: G – PG: Luka Doncic, SG: Jalen Brunson, SF: Reggie Bullock, PF: Dorian Finney-Smith, C: Dwight Powell

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Line-up: G- Chris Paul, G- Cameron Payne, F- Mikal Bridges, F- Jae Crowder, C- Deandre Ayton

