Hubert Hurkacz Beats Daniil Medvedev to Win ATP Final in Halle

World number one Daniil Medvedev lost his second straight ATP grass-court final when he was brushed aside by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Halle on Sunday.

Medvedev had few answers as he crashed to defeat inside 64 minutes as Hurkacz offered no respite in a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

This was a second consecutive heavy defeat in a final for the Russian who also lost in straight sets to Tim van Rijthoven last Sunday at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

Hurkacz earned the fifth title of his career, but his first on grass having also reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon last year.

On his way to the final in Halle, the 25-year-old saw off Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios in three sets before outclassing Medvedev.

A protestor briefly held up play on Sunday by sprinting onto the court before being escorted out of the stadium by security guards.

