Hulk Hogan 'Paralysed' Because of His Famed 'Leg Drop' Finisher? Why WWE Legend 'Can't Feel His Legs'

Arguably the most legendary WWE superstar, and once the face of the professional wrestling brand, Hulk Hogan has been left ‘paralysed’ as the veteran can’t ‘feel his legs’ according to his long-time friend Kurt Angle.

Another legend in his own right, Angle revealed on his podcast that his friend Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea had told him recently that he couldn’t feel his legs after undergoing yet another surgery on his back.

Angle revealed that Hogan made the comments backstage when the pair attended the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW last week.

In the past, Hogan has spoken about how his famed finisher ‘leg drop of doom’ was one of the reasons why he had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Hulk Hogan’s plight

A report in Metro UK quoted Angle as saying that his friend Hogan revealed he had his nerves cut, and was forced to move around with the help of a cane.

“Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body … He uses a cane to walk around. I thought he was using a cane ‘cause he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain, he has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. So now he can’t feel his legs so he has to walk with a cane," said Angle.

“That’s pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up," he added.

A report in Metro UK stated that Hogan claimed to have undergone 17 surgeries, of which 10 were on his back.

“My knees are fake, hips are fake, back is full of metal and part of my face is full of metal… I didn’t get the memo about the fake wrestling," he was quoted as saying.

‘Leg drop’ real cause of Hulk Hogan’s condition?

In the past, the 69-year-old has blamed much of his plight on his finisher ‘leg drop’. In an interview with Los Angeles Times back in 2019, Hogan said his back’s condition worsened because he had to drop the leg ‘over 300 times a year’.

He further claimed that if he had known the long-term effects of the manoeuvre, he would have never used it.

“All the back surgeries I’ve had are because of that leg drop… Dropping that leg for 35 years did me in," Hogan told the newspaper.

While the legendary wrestler is yet to comment on Angles’s latest revelation, in the past, he has had a history of slightly exaggerating stuff.

It’s the nature of the wrestling industry where the truth can be stretched at certain times, thus it may well be down to Hogan’s finisher that his health has deteriorated so much, or it could be another slight hyperbole.

