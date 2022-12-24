'I Admire Messi and Respect Him a Lot' - Novak Djokovic

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic called Lionel Messi as a role model and stated that he admires the Argentina captain and respects him a lot after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As quoted in tennis world USA, Djokovic said that he was present at the final and further witnessed an outstanding finish. He hailed Messi as the role model for the children who seek to play football and make their career in it.

“I was really fortunate to be there present. By many people, it’s the best World Cup final ever. What an outstanding finish, the way they won it, the way they were welcomed at home

“As a sports fan, as a football fan, of course I admire Messi and respect him a lot. I think most of the world is happy with his achievement and what he has managed to do. Him being humble, a down to earth guy, not taken away by success

“All these years is something I feel like serves as a great example to all the children that look up to him, they want to be like him," said Djokovic.

Djokovic had also on Instagram, congratulating Qatar for being the hosts of the event and also gave his wishes to Argentina for winning the trophy.

“Congratulations to Qatar for organizing very successful FIFA World Cup. It was an honor and privilege to be present at the Final game which was one of the best football matches I have ever witnessed. Thank you for this spectacular experience! Felicidades Argentina," posted Djokovic.

Argentina and France locked horns with each other in of the most exciting and nail-biting finals ever of the tournament. After a close match which finished 3-3 at the end of extra time, eventually landed on penalties wherein Argentina defeated France.

Messi was on top of his game in the final as the 35-year-old scored a brace and also converted his penalty in the shootout. After the victory, he was awarded with the Golden Ball for being the best player in the tournament as he bid adieu to Qatar with seven goals and three assists to his name.

