I am Absolutely Fine, Says National Level Wrestler Nisha Dahiya After Reports of Her Death Emerged

Nisha Dahiya, the wrestler who had won a bronze medal in the 72kg weight class at the U23 World Wrestling Championship 2021 in Belgrade issued a clarification video on Wednesday evening after it was reported that she along with her brother was shot dead in Sonepat, Haryana.

She uploaded a video on her Instagram profile, where she introduced herself and said she has come to Gonda to play senior nationals and the news of her being shot is fake. “I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It’s a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," said Nisha Dahiya.

Rio Olympics bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik too confirmed that the news of Nisha’s death was indeed fake. She took to twitter to upload a picture with Nisha Dahiya.

The girl who died was a newcomer hailing from Halalpur village in Sonepat. She is also Nisha Dahiya but not the one who went to the U-23 World championship," coach Randhir Malik, who travelled with the Indian women’s team to Belgrade, told PTI.

“That Nisha is safe. It’s fake news that she has died," he added.

However, a wrestler named Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants at an academy in Sonipat, Haryana on Wednesday, and initially several reports, including that of News18.com mistook her for under-23 world championship bronze-medallist of the same name.

The killed siblings’ mother also sustained injuries as assailants opened fire at them and has been admitted at the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 pm and five to six rounds of bullets were fired allegedly by coach Pawan and some other persons.

The body of Nisha Dahiya was found lying near the gate of the academy and her brother’s body was around 100-200 metres away, said the police.

Sonipat Assistant Superintendent of Police Mayank Gupta said Nisha Dahiya (20) and her brother Suraj (18) were killed in the incident. She was a university-level wrestler who had been practising in the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy, Gupta added.

Police suspected that the coach-cum-owner of the academy in Sonipat’s Halalpur area is behind the firing incident, and added that the motive is being investigated and efforts are being made to nab him.

