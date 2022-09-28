'I Got Stung by a Bee': Sloane Stephens Narrates Painful Experience During Parma Open

American tennis player Sloane Stephens has narrated a painful experience that she had to face during her WTA Parma Ladies Open tournament encounter on Monday.

Stephens revealed that she got stung by a bee during her first-round match against Polish opponent Magdalena Frech. The incident took place during the third set of the match when the score was 4-4. The 29-year-old tennis player instantly called for a physio. She had resumed the match after a short medical time-out and eventually managed to clinch the third set. Stephens exhibited terrific resilience to overcome the excruciating affair and emerge victorious to advance into the next round.

“I got stung by a bee at 4-4 in the 3rd set during my match today and it was not a pleasant experience. 0/10 - Do not recommend," Stephens had written on Twitter.

Stephens had failed to start the match on a promising note after conceding the first set 3-6. The American tennis player bounced back from the next set and improved her game. Stephens started the second set with back-to-back breaks and soon she clinched a convincing 4-0 lead. Frech did earn a breakpoint in the fifth game but that was not adequate enough to avoid a 3-6 defeat in the second set.

The third set appeared to be a thrilling contest as the first break occurred in the seventh game. And it went in favour of Stephens to secure a vital 4-3 lead. Frech broke back to tie the third set to four games apiece. But Stephens produced a brilliant fightback to clinch the third set and win the match.

Stephens will now take part in her next match on Wednesday.

The ongoing season has not been a fruitful one for Stephens so far. She has only managed to win 13 of her 27 matches this season. Stephens bagged her solitary trophy this season after outclassing Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 in the final to win the Abierto Zapopan trophy in Guadalajara.

Stephens’ most significant achievement this season remains to be her quarterfinal finish at the French Open. Her stunning run at French Open came to an end after suffering a defeat at the hands of runner-up Coco Gauff at the last-eight stage.

