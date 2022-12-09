'I Have Won This Tournament 8 Times, Please Believe me': Roger Federer Recalls Hilarious Incident When he Was Denied Entry Into Wimbledon

Roger Federer has recalled an anecdote when he went unrecognised and was denied entry into Wimbledon for failing to produce his membership credentials. The incident occurred earlier this year when Federer, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, was in London for a doctor’s appointment and thought of having tea at Wimbledon where he won eight of his 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

While appearing on The Daily Show, hosted by Trevor Noah, Federer, who announced his retirement earlier this year, said he panicked for a moment after the usher asked him to produce valid credentials to gain an entry inside the venue.

“The doctor’s appointment was done, I looked at the watch and saw we had two hours to kill, so we thought we could have tea at Wimbledon. I’ve never really been to Wimbledon when the tournament isn’t on, so I drove up to the gate, where guests usually come in. My coach was with me at the time, and go up to the security lady like, ‘I got this.’ But I did not!" Federer said.

He continued, “She asked me if I had a membership card… I honestly didn’t know anything about a membership card; it’s probably at home, somewhere. I told her I didn’t have the card but I am a member, and I was just wondering how to get in…She tells me, ‘You can get in on the side, but you have to be a member.’"

Eventually, Federer was recognised by another member of the security.

“I’m in a panic now, and I feel so bad about this but I look at her and say, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member. Where do I get in?’

“We go out and around, get out of the car, and another security person is walking around the walkway and goes, ‘Mr. Federer! I can’t believe you’re here. Can we get a selfie?’ I thought of going back around to give a wave to let [the other guard] know I was in but I didn’t!" he added.

