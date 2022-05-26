Home » News » Sports » 'I Was Planning My Holiday,' Says Alexander Zverev after French Open Escape

Alexander Zverev in French Open (AP)
Alexander Zverev overcame Sebastian Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 to book his place in the last 16 at French Open

AFP
Updated: May 26, 2022, 07:46 IST

World number three Alexander Zverev admitted he was planning his holidays as he stared at potential disaster at the French Open on Wednesday.

Zverev, a semi-finalist in 2021, had to save a match point against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez as he battled back for a 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 win after three hours and 36 minutes.

“I was planning my holiday in Monaco, where I was going to go and who I was going to go with and that relaxed me, thinking about the beach," said the German.

“You just have to find a way. I’m happy still being in the tournament right now," added Zverev, who was match point down on serve at 4-5 in the final set.

He will play Brandon Nakashima of the US for a place in the last 16.

Nakashima, playing in the main draw of Roland Garros for the first time, defeated Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-2.

first published: May 26, 2022, 07:46 IST