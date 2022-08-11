If PM Modi Can Motivate Players, CMs Should Follow: Yogeshwar Dutt on Divya Kakran-Arvind Kejriwal Controversy

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze-medal winner Divya Kakran had lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media, alleging she never received any help from the Delhi government despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events.

Kakran said the Delhi government never helped her in a series of tweets. “I thank Delhi CM from the bottom of my heart for congratulating me on my victory. I have a request. I have been living and practising in Delhi for the last 20 years, but I neither received any prize money nor did I get any help from the state @Arvind Kejriwal," Kakran tweeted in Hindi.

“I request you that I be felicitated in the same manner you honour other Delhi wrestlers even if they represent other states," she said in another tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party government was quick to respond saying it respects all sportspersons, but clarified that Kakran currently represents Uttar Pradesh. The government said it will look into the matter if the wrestler has ever applied for any sports scheme.

The AAP government said in a statement, “Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future. Currently, Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme, the government will surely look into it." .

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj in a tweet on 7 August, clarified Kakran never represented Delhi. In a reply to the same tweet, Kakran produced certificates to prove she represented Delhi between 2011 and 2017.

India’s freestyle wrestler and 2012 Olympics bronze medal winner in 60kg category Yogeshwar Dutt told Ankur Agrawal of CNN News 18, “I have seen her from childhood she had played from Delhi only, this is very unfortunate that such controversy happened. Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is from Haryana, but he is CM of Delhi."

Talking further about the issue Indian Olympian said, “On the one hand, we see our Prime Minister Narendra Modi motivate players so much. PM Modi talks to players before leaving, during the tournament, so if the PM can do this then other states CM should also follow.

“I request the Delhi government to give full respect to our athletes who live here," the wrestler added.

Yogeshwar Dutt said there should be no space for politics with sportspersons: “I urge Delhi government to go to Divya house and meet her, motivate her. It’s not about Delhi or any other state, it’s about India. A player makes India proud and its people when he or she wins a medal."

(With inputs from Agencies)

