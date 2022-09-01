'I'm just Serena', Remarks Serena Williams After Remarkable Win at US Open

Six time US Open champion Serena Williams remarked that she has nothing to lose as she continues to evolve in her career after securing two consecutive wins in the US Open 2022. The American great registered a remarkable win over world number two Anett Kontaveit in second round of her final tournament on Wednesday night.

After the win, Williams said, “I’m just Serena".

“This is what I do best. I don’t have anything to lose. You know there’s no rush here. I’m loving this crowd - it’s really fantastic. There’s still a little left in me.

Advertisement

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“I am super competitive. Honestly, I am looking at it as a bonus. I don’t have anything to prove, I don’t have anything to win and I have nothing to lose. I have had an ‘X’ on my back since 1999 and I am just enjoying it and it has been a long time since I have done that," she added.

Williams stunned Kontaveit in a three-set thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium in front of her cheering fans including Tiger Woods and sister Venus.

In no manner, Serena looked like a 41-year old as she brought her A game to the court and played like she did during the 1999 event.

After playing in front of a record audience in the first round, Williams looked more composed and consistent against Kontaveit in front of 29,959 fans in the second round.

Advertisement

During the match, Williams looked drained in the first set but she secured her tiebreak with two unreturnable serves, with the second being an ace outside.

Advertisement

While Williams looked passionate in the first set, Kontaveit made a comeback in the second set and force a decider after winning six of eight games. However, Williams regained her momentum and went all the way to clinch the match 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2.

Advertisement

“After I lost the second set I thought I have to give my best effort because this could be it. I just did my best," Williams added.

ALSO READ: Japan Open 2022: HS Prannoy Defeats Former World Champion To Book Quarter-Final Berth

“Well, I’m a pretty good player. This is what I do best. I love a challenge and I love rising to the challenge. I have been practicing really well and I was thinking ‘it just isn’t me’ (after recent losses in the US Open tune-up events)."

Williams will now be seen in action against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open on Thursday, September 1.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here