Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Turn Down WWE’s Royal Rumble 2022 Offer: Report

WWE reached out to Former Tag Team Champions The IInspiration to offer spots in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay (formerly known as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, The IIconics) were presented with an opportunity to appear in the Royal Rumble. However, the duo turned down the offer, as per the report.

The pair, released from WWE last year, shot down the opportunity, as they thought it was not the right time to go back to the company, not even for a one-off. The report added that both the pro wrestlers are happy with their current path. The report cites an Impact Wrestling source, who claimed that the company would have approved the deal if The IInspiration had opted to go through with it.

The IInspiration were a big part of the burgeoning women’s tag team division in the WWE from 2015-2021. They were only the second team, who held the coveted Women’s Tag Team Championships. The team was split up in the 2020 WWE Draft, and were eventually released from the company in April last year as part of a series of budget cuts being made by WWE.

They won the Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 and were the titleholders for 120 days, before their release.

Following their release, the two trademarked their new ring names, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay. The duo launched their own podcast titled Off Her Chops and also announced The IInspiration Tour. Cassie and Jessie joined Impact in October 2021 and debuted for Bound for Glory pay-per-view. They immediately won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, from The Decay, Rosemary and Havok, titles they’ve held for over three months now.

According to Fightful, Cassie and Jessie are not the only stars who were contacted by the WWE. Knockouts Champion Mickie James is also likely to be part of the upcoming women’s Royal Rumble match. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

