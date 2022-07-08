Important Dates in the Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini Fraud Trials

Key dates in the FIFA scandal which led to its former president and former UEFA head Michel Platini standing trial in Switzerland

May 27, 2015: Swiss police, acting on a request from a New York district attorney, arrest seven FIFA leaders, including two vice presidents, in a raid on the Baur au Lac luxury hotel in Zurich. The Swiss also raid FIFA House on the outskirts of the city.

May 29, 2015: Blatter is elected for a fifth term as FIFA president

June 2, 2015: Blatter announces he will resign, but will remain in charge until a special congress can choose a new leader.

Advertisement

September 24, 2015: Switzerland’s Attorney General opens two-fold criminal proceedings for “unfair management" and “breach of trust" against Blatter. He is suspected of making “an unfair payment" in 2011 of two million Swiss Francs (2.02 million euros at the current exchange rate) to Platini, then president of UEFA. The Frenchman, who had announced in July that he was running to succeed Blatter, is heard as a witness.

October 8, 2015: FIFA suspends Blatter and Platini for 90 days.

December 21, 2015: FIFA’s Ethics Committee suspends Blatter and Platini are suspended for eight years from all football-related activity.

January 8, 2016: Platini withdraws his candidacy for the FIFA presidency.

February 24, 2016: The two suspension sare reduced from eight to six years on appeal.

February 26, 2016: Gianni Infantino, Platini’s righthand man at UEFA, is elected FIFA president.

Advertisement

May 9. 2016: Platini’s ban is cut from six to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Advertisement

June 3, 2016: FIFA accuses Blatter, his former number two Jerome Valcke, and former financial director Markus Kattner of sharing $80 million “in a coordinated bid for personal enrichment" in relation to contracts, bonuses and rewards over the previous five years. FIFA indicates it has passed this information to the Swiss justice.

December 5, 2016: Blatter’s six-year suspension is confirmed by CAS.

June 18, 2019: Platini is arrested in Paris in connection with a probe into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. According to Blatter, the FIFA president at the time of the vote, Qatar won hosting rights as a result of a deal with France, derailing his “diplomatic arrangement" to choose the United States. The French investigation centred on alleged intervention by then French president Nicolas Sarkozy. Platini denied any wrongdoing and was released after questioning.

Advertisement

November 8, 2019: Platini tells AFP he is taking action to obtain substantial back pay from UEFA for the period he was suspended, as well as a bonus and legal fees.

December 11, 2019: FIFA announces that it is taking legal action to obtain the reimbursement of the two million Swiss Francs paid “unduly" to Platini.

Advertisement

March 5, 2020: Platini loses an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights against his four-year ban.

June 26, 2020: The criminal proceedings for the “disloyal" payment are broadened to include Platini as well as Blatter.

September 1, 2020: Blatter is questioned by the Swiss attorney general’s office over the payment to Platini. “This is the moment when we start talking about this case, which has been going on for five years and about which I have never been asked any questions, so I am happy to be able to provide information on it," said Blatter.

Also Read- Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG, Tottenham Hotspur Gear Up for Pre-Season Asia-Pacific Tours

November 27, 2020: Proceedings open against Platini and Blatter for “fraud".

December 22, 2020: FIFA announces it has filed a criminal complaint against Blatter with the Zurich prosecutor over its loss-making museum in Zurich. Blatter’s lawyer calls “the accusations groundless".

April 4, 2022: French investigative site Mediapart reports that phone taps by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office recorded Platini telling his wife in 2017 that he had received a “painting" from “Usmanov". Mediapart said Platini was referring to oligarch Alisher Usmanov and said the wiretap was part of an investigation into Platini’s role in the 2010 votes to award the 2018 World Cup to Russia.

June 22, 2022: Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona acquits Blatter and Platini.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.