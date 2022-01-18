In-form Anna Kontaveit Shows Title Credentials With Romp Into Australian Open Round Two

The much-improved Anett Kontaveit began her tilt at a maiden Grand Slam title with 6-2, 6-3 round-one romp at the Australian Open Tuesday as she looks to build on a breakout 2021.

The Estonian sixth seed proved too hot for Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova on John Cain Arena, blitzing past her in 81 minutes, smacking 26 winners.

She will next meet either Australian Astra Sharma or Denmark’s Clara Tauson.

The understated 25-year-old is shaping up as a serious contender at Melbourne Park after her electric form in the second half of last season.

It saw her capture four titles in two months before ending runner-up at the WTA Finals to Garbine Muguruza, culminating a stellar year-end run where she won 28 of her last 32 matches.

“The first round is always a bit nervous but really happy the way I got going in the first set and felt I played better and better," she said.

“I really hope I can carry the momentum (from 2021) into this year."

Kontaveit had won her last three encounters with Siniakova, including during title runs last year at Cleveland and Moscow, and after early nerves quickly took charge.

They exchanged breaks in the first set one before Kontaviet reeled off four games in a row, showcasing the powerful groundstrokes that have propelled her into the top 10.

But the 48th-ranked Czech, runner-up in the Australian Open doubles last year with Barbora Krejcikova, wasn’t ready to give up and a wide Kontaveit forehand earned her a break to go 2-1 up in the second.

It turned out to be a blip, with the Estonian immediately breaking back twice as she drew errors from her exasperated opponent and raced to victory.

Kontaveit reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park in 2020, her best showing so far at a Grand Slam.

