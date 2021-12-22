Home » News » Sports » IN PICS - PKL, Day 1: Wins for U Mumba, Bengal Warriors; Tied Game Between Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans

IN PICS - PKL, Day 1: Wins for U Mumba, Bengal Warriors; Tied Game Between Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans

PKL 8: U Mumba Beat Bengaluru Bulls in season opener (Twitter)
PKL 8: U Mumba Beat Bengaluru Bulls in season opener (Twitter)

A dominating win for U Mumba over Bengaluru Bulls (46-30) in the first game while Telugu Titans made a stunning comeback to tie with Tamil Thalaivas. In the third and the final game, record-breaker Pardeep Narwal was kept quiet by Bengal Warriors as they beat UP Yoddha 38-33.

Advertisement
Sports Desk
Updated: December 23, 2021, 18:15 IST

pardeep narwal attempting to score a-point against bengal warriors (PKL Photo)

Bengal Warriors ace raider nabibakhsh strategizes his move against up yoddha defence (PKL Photo)

Prapanjan attempts to score a point against telugu titans (PKL Photo)

Siddharth Desai takes a point for telugu titans (PKL Photo)

RELATED NEWS

U-Mumba’s Fazel Atrachali leading the team to victory in the curtain raiser of the PKL 8 (PKL Photo)

Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Sehrawat showing his raiding skills against U Mumba

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Sports Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sports

first published: December 22, 2021, 23:20 IST