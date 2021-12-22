Home » News » Sports » IN PICS - PKL, Day 1: Wins for U Mumba, Bengal Warriors; Tied Game Between Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans
PKL 8: U Mumba Beat Bengaluru Bulls in season opener (Twitter)
A dominating win for U Mumba over Bengaluru Bulls (46-30) in the first game while Telugu Titans made a stunning comeback to tie with Tamil Thalaivas. In the third and the final game, record-breaker Pardeep Narwal was kept quiet by Bengal Warriors as they beat UP Yoddha 38-33.