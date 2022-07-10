In Pictures: Elena Rybakina Downs Ons Jabeur to Win Wimbledon 2022 Women's Title

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, foreground and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina walk out for the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, top, returns to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Film star Tom Cruise smiles as he sits in the Royal Box for the final of the women’s singles between Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Martina Navratilova, left, and Billie-Jean King, right, are seen in the royal box on the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Former Wimbledon champion Martina Hingis takes her seat in the Royal Box for the final of the women’s singles between Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning a point against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina serves to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina returns to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur throws up her racquet in frustration during the final of the women’s singles against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina celebrates a point against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina greets Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at the net after beating her to win the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina is embraced by family, friends and coaches in the players box as she celebrates after beating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge consoles Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur after she lost to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge presents the winner’s trophy to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina after the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina holds the trophy as she celebrates after beating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina kisses the trophy as she celebrates after beating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More
first published: July 10, 2022, 09:22 IST
last updated: July 10, 2022, 09:25 IST