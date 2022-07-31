Jeremy Lalrinnunga scripted history with a sensational performance in the 67 Kg men’s weightlifting event and won the 2nd gold medal for India at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 19-year-old weightlifter dominated his opponents and lifted a combined weight of 300 Kg in snatch, and clean and jerk.

However, Jeremy was in a bit of discomfort during the clean and jerk round on the second and third attempts but it didn’t stop him to win the gold medal.

Lalrinnunga started his clean and jerk attempt with a 154 Kg that left him in a bit of discomfort to his back. However, with that massive lift, he set a Games Record with a total of 294 kgs, leaving all other competitors behind.

He then increased the challenge on his second attempt, lifting 160 Kg. He performed the act cleanly but was seen in discomfort after dropping the barbell. He followed it up with a 165 Kg attempted lift which he wasn’t able to complete and ended with a total score of 300.

During a selected media conference organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Jeremy said that he is elated with the love which fans are showering on him after winning the gold medal

“I was a bit disappointed with my lift in clean and jerk. But I am happy with the love I am receiving. Really appreciated the fans who came to see me on the podium," Jeremy said.

The young weightlifter further revealed that during the clean and jerk warm-up session he had some cramps on his thigh muscle which is why he wasn’t able to lift a heavier weight in that round.

“Before clean and jerk round, in the warm up session, I had some cramps on my thigh muscle. I did a very light warm-up before the round. I asked my coaches to take me to the stage and we made some calculations and attempted the lift," he said.

He further lauded SAI and TOPS for arranging training sessions for the athletes in Birmingham one month before the CWG.

“I was very confident about winning the gold. SAI and TOPS made the arrangements for us in Birmingham one month before the Commonwealth Games. I trained very well and the expectations was very high within. I expected to do well in the clean and jerk but the cramp in warm-up pulled me back a bit," he added.

