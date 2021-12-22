IND vs PAK Live Asian Champions Trophy 2021, 3rd Place Playoff: Harmanpreet Singh Gives India Early Lead

IND vs PAK Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Updates, 3rd Place Playoff: Joint Asian Champions Trophy title holders, India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Bronze Medal match in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 22. Three-time champions India kickstarted their tournament on a high with one draw and two wins to consolidate top position in the points table. Read More
10′ - Pakistan with the equaliser as Afraz
punishes India for a defensive lapse by Krishna Pathak.
India have been on the ascendency again, a couple of circle penetrations from India, but Pakistan defence man-marking the dangerous Hamanpreet Singh very well. STifle him for space on the left flank. India enjoying in possession though.
2′ - Abu Bakar Basheer with dangerous play inside the D and India have their first PC inside the first two minutes of the game. Pakistan defence rock solid though. Four PCs in arow, all taken by Harmanpreet, Gurinder with the halt, Hardik with the injection. And on the fourth attempt, Harmanpreet finds the back of the next beating Pakistan stopper Amjad Ali.
National anthems out of the way, formalities, done. It is time folks! India vs Pakistan for the bronze medal. India in whites, Pakistan in traditional Green. And we have push back.
Pakistan, who were joint-winners along with India 2018, lost a thrilling semi-final 5-6 to South Korea.
3-time champions India were stunned 3-5 by Japan in the second semi-final of Men’s Asian Champions Trophy at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday. India had topped the group stages with 3 wins in 4 matches, including a 6-0 hammering of Japan, but they lost the decisive knockout match to Japan, who troubled Manpreet Singh’s men with raw pace.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd/4th place playoff match between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy
India need to keep their focus as they face Pakistan in the third-place match. Notably, both sides have faced each other once in the group stage with the former coming out on top in a 3-1 win.
Asian Champions Trophy 2021 2021 India vs Pakistan squads:
India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (gk), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh.
Pakistan: Amjad Ali (GK), Ali Mubashar, Muhammad Razzaq, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Rana, Ali Ghazanfar, Ali Shan, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Yaqoob, Umar Bhutta (Captain), Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hammadudin, Junaid Manzoor, Muhammad Abdullah, Afraz, Ahmed Nadeem, Ajaz Ahmad, Abu Mahmood.
Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match be played?
The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match be played?
The game will be held on Wednesday, December 22.
What time will India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match kick-off?
The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST.
What TV channel will show India vs Pakistan match?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the tournament.
How can I live stream India vs Pakistan fixture?
Fans can live stream the action on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.