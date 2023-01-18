IND vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s Men’s Hockey World Cup match between India and Wales: After playing out a goalless draw against England in the Men’s Hockey World Cup, India will aim for a convincing win against Wales in their final group-stage fixture on Thursday. The match between India and Wales is scheduled to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India, irrespective of the outcome against Wales, will at least reach the crossover stage. The hosts will need to record a big win against Wales to remain alive in their hunt for a quarterfinal berth. India and England are currently level on points in Pool D but the hosts are placed in second position due to an inferior goal difference.

India will now have to better England’s margin of victory by four goals to clinch the top spot in Pool D. The Manpreet Singh-led side had kicked off their World Cup convincingly after defeating Spain by two goals to nil.

Wales, on the other hand, will head into the game after suffering a 5-1 defeat against Spain in their last match.

Ahead of Thursday’s Men’s Hockey World Cup match between India and Wales; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WAL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Wales Men’s Hockey World Cup match.

IND vs WAL Live Streaming

The World Cup match between India and Wales will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WAL Match Details

The IND vs WAL Men’s Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, January 19, at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

Vice-Captain: Hardik Singh

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WAl Dream11 Fantasy Hockey:

Goalkeeper: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Gareth Furlong, Ioan Wall

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Jacob Draper

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, James Carson

India vs Wales Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (c), Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (gk), Daniel Kyriakides, Ioan Wall, Jacob Draper, Lewis Prosser, Rupert Shipperley, James Carson, Stephen Kelly, Rhys Bradshaw, Gareth Furlong, Luke Hawker (c)

