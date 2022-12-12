IND-W vs JPN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 India vs Japan

IND-W vs JPN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 match between India Women and Japan Women: After defeating Chile in their opening FIH Women’s Nations Cup encounter, India Women will now be up against world No. 11 Japan on Monday. The FIH Women’s Nations Cup fixture between India and Japan will be played in Valencia, Spain.

Forward Sangita Kumari and midfielder Sonika scored early in the game against Chile to earn a healthy lead for India. Navneet Kaur scored in the 31st minute of the match to secure a three-goal cushion for India Women. Chile did pull one back later but eventually, they failed to salvage a point from their match against the Savita Punia-led side.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Japan Women, on the other hand, will head into the fixture after defeating South Africa on Sunday.

India, the eighth-ranked side in women’s hockey, have been placed in Pool B at the event along with Japan, South Africa and Chile.

Indian women’s hockey team are scheduled to play South Africa in their final league match on December 14.

Ahead of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup match between India Women and Japan Women; here is everything you need to know:

IND-W vs JPN-W Telecast

The FIH Women’s Nations Cup India Women vs Japan Women match will not be televised live in India.

IND-W vs JPN-W Live Streaming

The FIH Women’s Nations Cup match between India Women and Japan Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND-W vs JPN-W Match Details

Advertisement

The IND-W vs JPN-W FIH Women’s Nations Hockey match will be played in Valencia, Spain on Monday, December 12, at 7:45 PM IST.

IND-W vs JPN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gurjit Kaur

Vice-Captain: Yuri Nagai

Suggested Playing XI for IND-W vs JPN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Goalkeeper: Savita Punia

Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Yu Asai

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Hazuki Nagai, Mai Toriyama

Forward: Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Yuri Nagai

Advertisement

India Women vs Japan Women Possible Starting XIs

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Savita Punia (c and gk), Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Sonika, Nikki Pradhan, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha

Japan Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Eika Nakamura (gk), Yu Asai, Miyu Suzuki, Moeka Tsubouchi, Yuri Nagai (c), Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Miki Kozuka, Kanon Mori, Mai Toriyama, Amiru Shimada

Read all the Latest Sports News here