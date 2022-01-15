Demonstrating top skills and outclassing opponents from Pakistan and Nepal in the Global Finals, India’s Total Gaming lifted the title as the action-packed inaugural edition of the World Esports Cup 2021 (WEC ’21) concluded with a bang.

The South Asia’s premier tri-nation esports tournament, WEC ’21, which was sponsored by smartphone maker Infinix Smartphones, witnessed huge participation with 1.2 million registrations from India, Pakistan and Nepal and also saw a massive viewership across the social channels of India Today Gaming (ITG).

Global Finals saw a thrilling competition between twelve of the most impressive and skilled teams from India, Pakistan and Nepal. Teams from India—Total Gaming, Chemin Esports, Orangutan Elite and Arrow Esports—put up a solid show right from the Day 1 of the five-day final stage. With a brilliant attacking as well as defensive strategy, tactics and coordination, they dominated the teams from Pakistan and Nepal and finished in the top four.

A neck-to-neck competition saw Total Gaming, comprising of skilled and renowned players including captain Ajay Sharma, Hora Vetkumar, Narai Yadav, Daksh Garg, and Rohit Sarraf (sub), getting past the other teams across three countries for the prestigious title with 342 total points (RP 198, KP 144) as they also took home the INR 35 lakh for their top spot finish. Chemin Esports and Orangutan Elite secured second and third position respectively and won prize money of INR 15 lakh and INR 8 lakh.

For his impressive show throughout the tournament, Total Gaming’s Daksh aka Mafia, with 53 kills, adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament and also received INR 50,000.

Talking about a successful conclusion of the World Esports Cup 2021, Mr. Vishwalok Nath, Director, WEC ’21 said: “The esports athletes across three countries showcased their A-game in the global finals and the competition was nothing short of top-class. We are driven by our association by working with a bunch of talented players across India, Pakistan and Nepal and this serves as the perfect set up to take our marque property to new heights. The five-day global finals witnessed top-notch performances by the participating teams and players. I congratulate all the teams as there is nothing called losing but learning which everyone got from this tournament. I hope these athletes will further utilise this experience and win medals for their country in the coming time,"

The final leaderboard in order to their ranks with total points and prize money that teams received is as below:

>WEC 2021 | FINAL LEADERBOARD

Country Teams Total Points Rank Points Kill Points Prize Money

India Total Gaming 342 198 144 35,00,000

India Chemin Esports 314 176 138 15,00,000

India Orangutan Elite 304 176 128 8,00,000

India Arrow Esports 299 159 140 6,00,000

Nepal 2B Gamers 273 149 124 4,00,000

Pakistan Legend Style ES 258 162 96 2,00,000

Nepal DADA Gang 220 129 91 1,50,000

Nepal KM Brotherhood 219 124 95 1,00,000

“This inaugural edition has been a stupendous success in every possible way. As tournaments like these become bigger and grander. We are continuing to see a growing interest among the youth to take up esports professionally. We are also thankful to all our sponsors and stakeholders for their endless support and belief. We’re already looking forward to season 2 of our popular IP Esports Premier League," Nath concluded.

The World Esports Cup 2021, which had Infinix smartphone as the presenting sponsor, was played under the aegis of gamer-centric campaign #GameHaiToFameHai with Tiger Shroff as the inimitable brand ambassador that encouraged players to showcase their top game and get recognised in the industry.

