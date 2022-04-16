India-born NBA Player Satnam Singh Bhamara is Now a Wrestling Star with AEW

Satnam Singh Bhamara who made history by becoming the first Indian basketball player to be drafted into the NBA has decided to change careers. The Punjab-born athlete will now be a part of Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling.

Satnam was drafted into the NBA by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015. He made his debut in the AEW on Wednesday night, when he made an appearance in the marquee match between Ring of Honor World Television Champion Minoru Suzuki and Samoa Joe.

The interference of the NBA player in the match was not very well received by the fans present at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

Satnam followed NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal when it comes to wrestling. Shaq made his AEW debut last year when he fought alongside Jade Cargill in a mixed tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on AEW: Dynamite.

Satnam signed his AEW contract in September last year. Reacting to Satnam’s debut in AEW, Tony Khan said in a press release, “In addition to Satnam’s commanding 7’3″ stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma. He’s an exciting addition to our roster, and I’m looking forward to our fans getting to know Satnam’s personality and watching his development".

Interestingly, Satnam is also the first India-born basketball player to play in the National Basketball League of Canada after he signed a deal in 2018 with St John’s Edge.

The imposing center has represented India in major tournaments like Asian Championships, 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2019 World Cup Qualifiers.

In case you want to follow the basketball player’s career trajectory, you can see the Netflix documentary One in a Billion, based on his journey to the 2015 NBA Draft.

