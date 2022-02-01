India Can Become a Badminton Superpower: PV Sindhu

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu needs no special introduction in the world of sports. And, now the badminton ace has stated that India has the potential to become a badminton superpower.

Speaking to the Time of India, PV Sindhu said that the future of badminton in India is “bright". She added that in the past couple of years a lot of players have made a name for themselves in this field of sport.

“The future of Indian badminton is certainly bright. A lot of young talented players are coming up in the international arena. There was definitely a gap and not many players came up after Saina Nehwal and I started playing, but things are looking up now," she was quoted as saying.

Sindhu has also thanked the authorities for showing their immense support to the young generation of players.

The comment comes days after Sindhu broke her title drought by clinching a comfortable victory over Malvika Bansod in Syed Modi India International 2022. She won the match 21-13, 21-16. Sindhu had won the last title in August 2019 at the World Championships.

The following tournaments, Swiss Open and World Tour Finals, in 2021, saw her finish as a runner-up. Sindhu also had to face disappointment at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2022. She was defeated by Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the semi-finals.

After winning the title, Sindhu said, “From the first game I just went for the win and every point mattered. I didn’t take it easy at all. I had to be consistent. Overall it’s been a good week and I’m happy. Every medal means a lot to me."

The 26-year-old added that she had a great time playing against Malvika.

