Home » News » Sports » Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa Among 7 Players Positive for Covid-19 at India Open 2022

Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa Among 7 Players Positive for Covid-19 at India Open 2022

India Open 2022 had seven players test positive for Covid-19.
India Open 2022 had seven players test positive for Covid-19.

India Open 2022: Seven players who tested positive for coronavirus and their close contacts were all withdrawn from the tournament.

Advertisement
Sports Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: January 13, 2022, 08:42 IST

Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa are among the seven players who have tested positive for coronavirus at India Open 2022, taking place in New Delhi. BWF announced on Thursday that seven players had testing positive and all of them were withdrawn from the tournament. India is currently seeing a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases everyday with the Omicron variant wrecking havoc. Delhi in particular is recording over 20,000 cases everyday.

Apart from Srikanth and Ashwini, the other players who have returned a positive test are all also Indians - Ritika Rahul Thaker, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singhi and Khushi Gupta.

Advertisement

BWF, in its press statement, confirmed that all the players and staff underwent a mandatory RT-PCR test. Following their results on Tuesday, the seven who tested positive and the doubles partners, who were deemed their close contacts, were all withdrawn from >the tournament.

“The players will not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round," BWF announced.

RELATED NEWS

“Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants," it added.

In accordance with the statement, the other players who might have been withdrawn from the tournament are N Sikki Reddy, Kavya Gupta and Gayatri Gopichand.

The tournament began on Tuesday with India’s big names all making it to the second round without much hassle. Assamese >Ashmita Chaliha scored an upset win over fifth seed and world No.28 Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia, when she beat her 24-22, 21-16 in the opening round.

Advertisement

“I haven’t played a lot of matches in the last few years. So, I was nervous and that affected me midway in the opening game. But once I won the first game, I was more confident and so I was relaxed in the second game," she said after the match.

PV Sindhu and Srikanth made it into the second round. Srikanth had packed off former junior world No. 1 Siril Verma 21-17, 21-10 while Sindhu hardly broke any sweat during her 21-5, 21-16 win over compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli in just under half an hour.

Advertisement

On day 2 of the tournament, Saina Nehwal survived a scare as her opponent Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova retired at the start of the second game after losing the first 20-22.

HS Prannoy registered an easy 21-14, 21-7 win over Spaniard Pablo Abian to make the second round.

Advertisement

The second round of the tournament commences on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Sports Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sports

first published: January 13, 2022, 07:33 IST