India Open 2022 Day 2: Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal in Action; Order of Play, Where to Watch

The India Open 2022 got underway on Tuesday, January 11 with the likes of PV Sindhu playing on the first day of the tournament. It is being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi. The 11th edition of the BWF Tour Super 500 Series tournament marked a return after a two-year break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Ashmita Chaliha sprang a good surprise when she beat fifth seed and World number 28 Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia in straight sets in the opening round. Men’s doubles top seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan got their campaign off to a winning start by beating Prem Singh Chouhan and Rajesh Verma 21-18, 21-10.

Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth also got off to winning starts as the former beat compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-5, 21-16 in just 27 minutes while Srikanth triumphed over Siril Verma 21-17, 21-10 in the first round.

The 24-year-old Loh Kean Yew of Singapore survived an early scare to beat Canada’s Sheng Xiaodong 16-21, 21-4, 21-13.

Indian shuttlers B. Sai Praneeth and Dhruv Rawat have pulled out of the tournament after testing COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) was informed that the England badminton contingent will not be part of the India Open after their doubles player Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for COVID-19.

The second day of the India Open begins on Wednesday and here is the order of play:

HALL 1

>Starting at 10.00am

Vishal THAKRAN-Hazel SEHRAWAT vs Adham Hatem ELGAMAL-Doha HANY [6]

Tereza SVÁBÍKOVÁ vs Saina NEHWAL [4]

HEE Yong Kai Terry-TAN Wei Han vs T. Hema Nagendra Babu-Srivedya GURAZADA

>Not before 12.00pm

Aravind KONGARA-Venkatesh PRASAD vs Fabien DELRUE-William VILLEGER [8]

Pablo ABIAN vs PRANNOY HS [8]

Joshua MAGEE-Paul REYNOLDS vs Hruitvik AMBEKAR-Apoorva JAVADEKAR

>Not before 2.00pm

Nhat NGUYEN vs Ajay JAYARAM

NG Tze Yong vs Tommy SUGIARTO [7]

HEE Yong Kai Terry-LOH Kean Hean vs Krishna Prasad GARAGA-Vishnuvardhan Goud PANJALA [7]

HALL 2

>Starting at 10.00am

Ekaterina MALKOVA-Anastasiia SHAPOVALOVA vs Shenan CHRISTIAN-Lavanya SHARMA

Nithin H.V.-Ashwini BHAT K. vs Sankar Prasad UDAYAKUMAR-Khushi GUPTA

RAJU Mohamed Rehan-JAMALUDEEN Anees Kowsar vs CHAN Peng Soon-Valeree SIOW [5]

>Not before 12.00pm

Mithun MANJUNATH vs Arnaud MERKLE

Lauren LAM vs Mariia STOLIARENKO

Jordan HART vs Maria ULITINA

>Not before 2.00pm

Priyanshu RAJAWAT vs Lucas CLAERBOUT

Srivedya GURAZADA-Ishika JAISWAL vs Megha Morchana BORA-Leela Lakshmi RACHAPALLI

Akshay KADAM-RAJU Mohamed Rehan vs Shyam PRASAD-S. Sunjith (Jr)

HALL 3

>Starting at 10.00am

Anubhav SAXENA-Sanghamitra SAIKIA vs Akshan SHETTY-Simran SINGHI

Sanjai Srivatsa DHANRAJ-Siddarth ELANGO vs Vikrant CHAWAT-Pankaj NAITHANI

Anura PRABHUDESAI vs Aakarshi KASHYAP

>Not before 12.00pm

Malvika BANSOD vs Samiya Imad FAROOQUI

Ramya Venkatesh CHICKMENHALLI-Apeksha NAYAK vs CH. Poornima-Vanshika KAPILA

Rahul Yadav CHITTABOINA vs Luís Enrique PEÑALVER (Walkover to Chittaboina)

>Not before 2.00pm

Adham Hatem ELGAMAL vs Lakshya SEN [3]

Mohanraj ELUMALAI-Velavan VASUDEVAN vs Vaibhaav .-Nithin H.V.

Daksha GAUTAM-Anubha KAUSHIK vs Ashwini BHAT K.-Shikha GAUTAM [8]

HALL 4

>Starting at 10.00am

Janani ANANTHAKUMAR-Divya R.BALASUBRAMANIAN vs Ashwini PONNAPPA-REDDY N. Sikki [2]

Kashish SHARMA-Saruni SHARMA India vs Kirtesh DHINDHWAL-Daksha GAUTAM

Gaurav DESWAL-Anubha KAUSHIK vs Ayush MAKHIJA-Deeksha CHOUDHARY

>Not before 12.00pm

Keyura MOPATI vs Smit TOSHNIWAL

Tanya HEMANTH vs Sai Uttejitha Rao CHUKKA

Lovely .-Krati SARASWAT vs Anastasiia AKCHURINA-Olga MOROZOVA [3]

>Not before 2.00pm

Ravi .-Chirag ARORA vs Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY-Chirag SHETTY [2]

Anuriya DAS-Sanghamitra SAIKIA vs Sanyogita GHORPADE-Prajakta SAWANT (Walkover to Das-Saikia)

Gaurav DESWAL-Shubham YADAV vs Ayush MAKHIJA-Venkat Gaurav PRASAD

>When and where to watch India Open 2022?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast and live streaming of the India Open 2022 tournament before the quarter-finals stage.

