The six day and the final stage of India Open 2022 will take place on Sunday, January 16 with the likes of Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in action. All the matches of the tournament are being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi. The 11th edition of the BWF Tour Super 500 Series tournament marked a return after a two-year break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament has been hit by Covid as BWF have been announcing new positive cases every other day. On Saturday, BWF announced that one player tested positive and his doubles partner was also withdrawn from the tournament.

Also, Brian Yang complained of sore throat and bit of a headache in the morning. He said he was not feeling well and hence he withdrew. Yang though had tested negative for Covid-19 but his withdrawal meant Loh Kean Yew was through to the final.

BWF had announced on Thursday that seven players tested positive for coronavirus. News18.com learnt that all seven were Indians and Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa were among the seven. Apart from the seven infected, their doubles partners, who were deemed as close contacts, were also withdrawn from the tournament and walkovers were awarded.

The semi-final stage saw Lakshya Sen and the men’s doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag make it to the final while PV Sindhu was upset by Supanida Katethong. The two-time Olympic medallist lost 14-21, 21-13, 10-21 in just 59 minutes.

Lakshya advanced to the final after defeating Malaysia’s NG Tze Yong 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the semi-final clash. The 20-year-old from Almora had joined his mentor Prakash Padukone and B Sai Praneeth as a medallist at the World Championships last month.

World No.10 pair Satwik-Chirag cruised to a 21-10 21-18 win over France duo of William Villeger and Fabien Delrue to make it to the men’s doubles final, where they will face three-time world champion Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia on Sunday.

>The sixth and final day of the India Open is on Saturday and here is the order of play:

>WD: Benyapa AIMSAARD-Nuntakarn AIMSAARD [4] vs Anastasiia AKCHURINA-Olga MOROZOVA [3]

>XD: CHEN Tang Jie-PECK Yen Wei [3] vs HEE Yong Kai Terry-TAN Wei Han

>WS: Supanida KATETHONG [6] vs Busanan ONGBAMRUNGPHAN [2]

>MD: Mohammad AHSAN-Hendra SETIAWAN [1] vs Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY-Chirag SHETTY [2]

>MS: LOH Kean Yew [5] vs Lakshya SEN [3]

>When and where to watch India Open 2022?

The live telecast of the India Open 2022 tournament has started from the quarter-finals stage onwards on Sony TEN 1 SD and Sony TEN 1 HD and the live streaming will be on SonyLIV.

