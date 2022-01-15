The fifth day and the semi-final stage of India Open 2022 gets underway on Saturday, January 15 with the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in action. All the matches of the tournament are being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi. The 11th edition of the BWF Tour Super 500 Series tournament marked a return after a two-year break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament has been hit by Covid as BWF have been announcing new positive cases every other day. On Saturday, BWF announced that one player tested positive and his doubles partner was also withdrawn from the tournament.

Also, Brian Yang complained of sore throat and bit of a headache in the morning. He said he was not feeling well and hence he has withdrawn. Yang though has tested negative for Covid-19 but his withdrawal means Loh Kean Yew is through to the final.

BWF had announced on Thursday that seven players tested positive for coronavirus. News18.com learnt that all seven were Indians and Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa were among the seven. Apart from the seven infected, their doubles partners, who were deemed as close contacts, were also withdrawn from the tournament and walkovers were awarded.

The quarter-finals stage saw PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advance to the final four. Sindhu, a former world champion, took 36 minutes to get the better of 21-year-old Chaliha 21-7, 21-18.

In the other semi-final, Aakarshi Kashyap will face second seeded Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan after the Indian notched up a 21-12 21-15 win over compatriot Malvika Bansod in the quarter-finals.

Sen rallied his way to a hard-fought 14-21, 21-9, 21-14 victory over HS Prannoy in another all-Indian quarter-final.

>The fifth day of the India Open begins on Saturday and here is the order of play:

HALL 1

>Starting at 1.00pm

>XD: TAN Kian Meng-LAI Pei Jing [1] vs CHEN Tang Jie-PECK Yen Wei [3]

>MS: LOH Kean Yew [5] vs Brian YANG - Walkover

>WD: Haritha MANAZHIYIL HARINARAYANAN-Ashna ROY vs Benyapa AIMSAARD-Nuntakarn AIMSAARD [4]

>MS: Lakshya SEN [3] vs NG Tze Yong

>MD: Mohammad AHSAN-Hendra SETIAWAN [1] vs ONG Yew Sin-TEO Ee Yi [3]

>WS: Aakarshi KASHYAP vs Busanan ONGBAMRUNGPHAN [2]

>MD: Fabien DELRUE-William VILLEGER [8] vs Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY-Chirag SHETTY [2]

>WS: PUSARLA V. Sindhu [1] vs Supanida KATETHONG [6]

HALL 2

>Starting at 2.00pm

>XD: HEE Yong Kai Terry-TAN Wei Han vs Rodion ALIMOV-Alina DAVLETOVA [2] - Walkover

>WD: Anastasiia AKCHURINA-Olga MOROZOVA [3] vs Ekaterina MALKOVA-Anastasiia SHAPOVALOVA - Walkover

>When and where to watch India Open 2022?

The live telecast of the India Open 2022 tournament has started from the quarter-finals stage onwards on Sony TEN 1 SD and Sony TEN 1 HD and the live streaming will be on SonyLIV.

