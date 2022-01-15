India Open: PV Sindhu Loses Semi-final to Supanida Katethong in Thriller

India’s PV Sindhu lost to sixth-seeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semi-final of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022on Saturday.

The two-time Olympic medallist lost 14-21, 21-13, 10-21 in just 59 minutes.

In another women’s singles semi-final, young Aakarshi Kashyap lost in straight games to second seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, 24-26, 9-21 in a hard-fought 52-minute encounter.

The top Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also booked a place in the final, beating the French combine of Fabien Delrue and William Villeger in straight games, 21-10, 21-18 on Saturday.

In the men’s doubles final of the USD 400,000 event, Rankireddy/Shetty will meet top-seeded Indonesian pair Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, who reached the summit clash by beating Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, 21-18, 21-18.

In other results, Indian women’s doubles pair of Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayan and Ashna Roy lost 12-21 9-21 to fourth seeded Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand.

India’s Lakshya Sen reached the final, coming back from a game down to beat Malaysia’s Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 and set up a clash with World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash.

This is Sen’s maiden entry in the final of a BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

In the final, Sen will meet reigning World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, who progressed when his opponent Brian Yang of Canada pulled out complaining of sore throat and headache. Yang had tested negative in the mandatory Covid test but still decided to withdraw from the event.

(With inputs from IANS)

