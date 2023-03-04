India Reach Junior Kabaddi World Championships Final After Rout of Pakistan

The Indian junior kabaddi team sealed their pace in the final of the second edition of the World Junior Kabaddi Championships in Iran after they decimated rivals Pakistan in the semi-finals.

The one-sided affair concluded in favour of the boys in blue as the Indian unit romped to a 75-29 victory to storm into the finals.

The tournament is being held in Iran for the second time on the trot and the hosts lifted the title in the previous edition of the event.

India missed out on the previous edition but made a statement in the ongoing tournament as they opened the tournament with a commanding 67-34 win over Thailand in their Group C game on the 1st of March, Wednesday.

They carried their winning momentum though to the next game as they got the beating of Chinese Taipei in a 67-34 victory.

The Indian outfit sealed the qualification to the quarters with their third win on the bounce in the campaign against Bangladesh.

India produced yet another terrific performance in a 74-23 win over neighbours Bangladesh in their quarterfinal game to secure a knockout berth.

Pakistan reached the final four with solid performances from their juniors as they bettered Nepal in their Group D opener in a 61-41 win.

They followed it up with yet another convincing performance against Georgia as they romped to a 73-30 win.

In their quarterfinal outing, Pakistan defeated last year’s losing finalists, Kenya 56-24 to set up a last-four clash against arch-rivals India.

India faced off against Pakistan in the second semifinal of the tournament after holders Iran routed Nepal in a 60-37 victory.

The young Indian lads showed no mercy to their opposition as they crushed Pakistani hopes of reaching the summit clash in a 75-29 victory.

India will face off against defending champions Iran, who have been an absolute force throughout the tournament, in the title clash.

Iran started proceeding in the tournament with their 62-25 win over Chinese Taipei, before decimating Palestine 69-16 in their Group A games to advance to the quarters.

They showed no signs of stopping as they demolished Bangladesh in the round of eight 56-17 before outclassing Nepal in the semi-final to set reach the summit clash.

