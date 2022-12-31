The year 2023 will be a crucial one for Indian sports as athletes will look to book their tickets for the 202 Paris Olympics.
Apart from the Asian and World championships in different sports, all eyes will be on India as they host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.
The postponed Asian Games is also scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China come September with the AFC Asian Cup football tournament being moved from China and now will be played in Qatar.
The four tennis Grand Slams will again begin but without the star names like Roger Federer and Serena Williams.
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be focus too in badminton, especially given India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph in 2022.
Indian track and field, like Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable and Eldhose Paul, will be key players to bring more glory in athletics for India, with the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August being the headline event.
India Sports Calendar 2023 - Event Schedule and Start Dates
|Date
|Event
|Sport
|Venue
|January 13-29
|Men’s Hockey World Cup
|Hockey
|Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India
|January 16-29
|Australian Open
|Tennis
|Melbourne, Australia
|January 31-February 11
|Khelo India Youth Games
|Multi-sports
|Madhya Pradesh, India
|March 15-31
|Women’s World Boxing Championships
|Boxing
|New Delhi, India
|March 14-19
|All England Badminton Championships
|Badminton
|Birmingham, UK
|March 28-April 2
|Asian Wrestling Championships
|Wrestling
|Delhi, India
|May 1-14
|Men’s World Boxing Championships
|Boxing
|Tashkent, Uzbekistan
|May 3-13
|Asian Weightlifting Championships
|Weightlifting
|Jinju, South Korea
|May 5
|Doha Diamond League
|Athletics
|Qatar
|May 22-28
|World Table Tennis Championships
|Table Tennis
|Durban, South Africa
|May 28 - June 11
|French Open
|Tennis
|Paris, France
|July 3-13
|Wimbledon Championships
|Tennis
|UK
|July 20 - August 20
|Women’s FIFA World Cup
|Football
|Australia/New Zealand
|July 14-30
|World Aquatics Championships
|Swimming
|Fukuoka, Japan
|August 19-27
|World Athletics Championships
|Athletics
|Budapest, Hungary
|August 21-27
|World Badminton Championships
|Badminton
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|August 28 - September 10
|US Open
|Tennis
|New York, USA
|September 2-17
|World Weightlifting Championships
|Weightlifting
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|September 3-10
|World Rowing Championships
|Rowing
|Belgrade, Serbia
|September 16-24
|World Wrestling Championships
|Wrestling
|Belgrade, Serbia
|September 23 - October 8
|Asian Games
|Multi-sports
|Hangzhou, China
|December 13-17
|World Tour Finals
|Badminton
|TBD
|TBD
|AFC Asian Cup
|Football
|Qatar
