CWG 2022 India vs Australia Women's Hockey Semi-final Live Score and Latest Updates: IND 0-1 AUS

LIVE, India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final CWG 2022: Rebecca Greiner scored for Australia in the 10th minute against Indian women’s hockey team in the semi-final of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday.
India had started their campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana and then defeated Wales 3-1. Read More
Q3 – We are back underway for the second half of the semi-final between India and Australia
End of Second Quarter - The Indian women’s hockey team were far better but the scoreline still in favour of Australia at the break
Q2 - India have been growing in confidence with Sangita even forcing the Australian keeper to make a brilliant save but at the moment the Women in Blue are behind by a goal.
Q2 - Every time the ball comes to an Indian player… they are immediately swarmed by a host of Aussies! Such is the pressing from the Hockeyroos.
End of First Quarter - The Indian women’s hockey team are trailing by a goal against Australia. They were getting their attacks in the latter stage of the quarter but lack of passing options meant nothing much came off them.
Q1 - Australia’s Rebecca Greiner opens the scoring with a field goal against the Indian women’s hockey team.
Q1 - Great run from Navneet Kaur to get a penalty corner, as India missed a golden opportunity as she missed an open goal on the rebound.
Q1 - Australia start strongly as they pile on the pressure on the Indian women’s hockey team in the opening exchanges, forcing Savita into a save.
Q1 - And we are away… as the Indian women’s hockey team and Australia face-off in the semi-final!
Here is what India captain Savita Punia had to say on her journey in CWG -
Here is how India line-up:
Savita (GK, C), Grace, Gurjit, Udita, Sushila, Jyoti, Salima, Sharmila, Neha, Navneet, Vandana.
India face Australia in the semi-final in the women’s hockey competition at CWG 2022.
They finished second in their pool behind England with nine points from four games. The Hockeyroos, on the other hand, are in sublime form having topped their pool with four wins from as many games and that too without conceding a single goal.
The Indian women’s hockey team would look to draw inspiration from its Tokyo 2020 success as they face Australia in the semifinal, having stunned them 1-0 in the quarterfinals at the Olympics last year.
The Savita Punia-led side would look to do an encore but it would be easier said than done as Australia are by far the dominant force in the CWG with four gold medals in six editions since hockey’s introduction at the Games in 1998.
What time does India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final at Commonwealth Games 2022 start?
The India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 12:45 AM IST on August 6, Saturday.
Where is India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final at Commonwealth Games 2022 match being played?
The India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final Commonwealth Games match will be played in Birmingham, England.
Where to watch India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final at Commonwealth Games 2022 match on TV in India?
The India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.
Savita Punia (captain and Goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (Goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Sonika
